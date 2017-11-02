Remembering the 2016 Ryder Cup and the influence of Phil Mickelson, Tiger Woods

You remember the 2016 Ryder Cup, don’t you? After all, it was the first American victory in the event since 2008.

Few people will remember it as well as author John Feinstein, who spent a year researching the event before it even took place. You see, Feinstein had wanted to write a Ryder Cup book ever since he attended the event in 1993 at The Belfry.

Now, just 13 months after the Americans won at Hazeltine, Feinstein's newest book "The First Major" details the inside story of that memorable event, with all sorts of background and team room details. Feinstein joined the GOLF.com podcast this week to discuss the process of writing that book, what that particular event meant in the golf world, and even more specifically, what it meant to Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson, two of the game’s biggest names.

For Tiger, it meant being a part of a winning Ryder Cup team for the first time since the 1999 Cup. As for Mickelson? Years of frustration had left him hungrier than ever for a Cup win.

"Mickelson, who you thought might have been a little gun-shy after the whole [Tom] Watson thing, was very eager to talk about his Ryder Cup history," Feinstein said. "And to explain that his anger wasn’t just directed at Watson, but that it dated to 1995 when Lanny Wadkins was the captain and Phil sat out Friday morning and Wadkins didn’t tell him.

"Phil didn’t feel like the players had enough input with the captains. Not just Tom, but Wadkins and [Hal] Sutton…Phil had this whole thing built up, and he was very willing to share it."

