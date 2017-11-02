President Donald Trump posts October round of 68 according to GHIN

If you thought President Donald Trump's now-famous round of 73 with Lindsey Graham was pretty good, wait until you hear what he did next.

According to his GHIN page, the president posted a round of 68 in October of this year, by far the lowest score listed on his handicap report (h/t The Hill). The 68 is also the only round Trump has posted since he became president, and it dropped his handicap index to a 2.5 as of November 1st.

Trump's GHIN page shows a round of 68 posted on Tuesday, October 17th. GHIN

When it comes to further specifics about the round, details are murky. Here's what we do know: the score was posted in October. We know Trump played with Sen. Rand Paul on Sunday, October 15th, and with Sen. Lindsey Graham October 14th. His much-discussed round of 73 was played the week before, on October 9th. Each of those rounds was played at Trump National Golf Club in Virginia.

President Trump has made a habit of spending weekends at his golf clubs in Virginia, New Jersey, and Florida. Vincent Laforet

The round of 68 is listed as an "away" round, suggesting it wasn't played at one of the president's home courses. The course rating is also oddly low: 66.1, a far cry from the ratings and tee boxes Trump normally favors, which range from the low- to mid-70s.

As is often the case with President Trump, the story raises far more questions than answers. Where and when was this round of 68 played? Why did he choose to post this score, and no others since June of 2016?

One thing is for sure: with scores like these, President Trump's handicap isn't going up any time soon.