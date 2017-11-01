'My deal was up, and so I'm ball-free:' Bubba announces split with Volvik

Bubba Watson is done with Volvik.

The freewheeling lefty announced his split with the famously fluorescent ball manufacturer on Tuesday at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in Las Vegas. "I do not have a ball deal as we sit here today," he said. "So I can play with whatever ball I want to."

The move came after a relatively unsuccessful season that saw Watson finish in the top 10 of just two PGA Tour stroke play events, and he failed to advance to the third round of the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

"My goals are to be better than that," he said. "It was a frustrating year when it came to the golf. It was a great year off the course, but a frustrating year. Hopefully I'll improve that."

The surprising part of the announcement stemmed from the fact that Volvik had announced in January that it had signed Watson to "a multi-year deal to play and endorse the company’s line of extreme performance golf balls." Instead, the deal lasted less than a calendar year.

"My deal was up," Watson said, "and so I'm ball-free."

"I'm ball-free," Watson told reporters in Las Vegas on Tuesday. Getty Images

Watson will play a Titleist ProV1x this week at the Shriners, the same ball he used in winning the Masters.

"I'm just going to go back to what I grew up with," he said.

There was one last hurrah for Bubba playing with fluorescent-colored balls, however. The two-time Masters champion teed it up with former U.S. Open Jerry Pate in his hometown, Pensacola, Fla., in a mini-golf tournament to benefit the First Tee of Northwest Florida. What color ball was he hoping to choose?

"I mean, obviously, I'm gonna go with pink, if I can," he told the Pensacola News-Journal. "As long as they still have some left."

Time will tell if he'll ever go back to teeing it up highlighter-style on Tour, too.