A history of Tiger Woods comebacks and how he's fared each time

0:39 | Tour & News
Tiger Woods announces his return will come at Hero World Challenge
Tiger Woods announced his return to PGA Tour competition will come at his event in the Bahamas, the Hero World Challenge, which begins in late November.
By Sean Zak
Tuesday, October 31, 2017

We've seen this movie before.

Tiger Woods is returning to competitive golf at the Hero World Challenge, his event, and will compete in an 18-man field in the Bahamas. If that sounds familiar, the exact same phrasing was used 12 months ago when Woods returned to competitive golf at the 2016 event.

As his health and off-the-course life have kept his priorities fluctuating over much of the past decade, Woods has "returned" to competition numerous times, with varying success. Will this one be different? We'll find out in late November. For now, here's how Woods has fared in his various returns to the competitive landscape.

June, 2008

After finishing second at the Masters, Woods is told by doctors that he has a fractured tibia, and that he should be on crutches instead of playing golf. Woods elects to play the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines, and goes on to win, beating Rocco Mediate in one of the most memorable events in golf history.

March, 2009

After reconstructive surgery, Woods returns at the WGC-Match Play in March 2009, falling to Tim Clark 4 and 2 in the second round. He would go on to win the Arnold Palmer Invitational later that month.

April, 2010

Woods's public scandal in late 2009 kept him away from the PGA Tour, but he made his return on a big stage: the Masters. He plays four solid rounds at Augusta National but finishes tied for fourth as Phil Mickelson wins his third green jacket.

Woods found some solace between the ropes at Augusta National in 2010.
Getty Images

August, 2011

After spraining his media collateral ligament hitting off pine straw at the Masters, Woods has a stop-and-go spring that includes a WD at the Players. Having missed both the U.S. and British Opens, he returns at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, finishing tied for 37th.

June, 2014

Woods underwent back surgery for the first time in late March, missing the Masters and U.S. Open. He returns at his event, the Quicken Loans National, in late June, missing the cut after rounds of 74 and 75. He goes on to finish 69th at the British Open, WD at the WGC-Bridgestone and miss the cut at the PGA Championship.

April 20, 2017: After briefly returning to the Tour, Woods withdrew after one round at the Dubai Desert Classic, citing back spasms. Woods remained sidelined through the Masters, then announced on his website on April 20 that he had undergone another surgery to alleviate pain in his back. According to Woods' statement, the procedure typically requires a six-month recovery.
2017: Fourth Back Surgery
April 20, 2017: After briefly returning to the Tour, Woods withdrew after one round at the Dubai Desert Classic, citing back spasms. Woods remained sidelined through the Masters, then announced on his website on April 20 that he had undergone another surgery to alleviate pain in his back. According to Woods' statement, the procedure typically requires a six-month recovery.
Getty Images
October 2015: Woods has a successful follow-up procedure to his surgery in September. The same neurosurgeon performed Woods' microdiscectomy surgery. "I have an outstanding team of doctors, and I'll be back as soon as I can," Woods said. He would remain out of action until the Hero World Challenge in December, 2016, where he finished 15th out of 17 competitors.
Follow-Up Back Procedure
October 2015: Woods has a successful follow-up procedure to his surgery in September. The same neurosurgeon performed Woods' microdiscectomy surgery. "I have an outstanding team of doctors, and I'll be back as soon as I can," Woods said. He would remain out of action until the Hero World Challenge in December, 2016, where he finished 15th out of 17 competitors.
Getty Images
September 18, 2015: The 14-time major champion underwent another microdisectomy surgery to correct a pinched nerve in his back and announced that he did not expect to tee it up again until 2016. "This is certainly disappointing, but I'm a fighter," Woods said. "I've been told I can make a full recovery, and I have no doubt that I will."
2015: Back Surgery No. 2
September 18, 2015: The 14-time major champion underwent another microdisectomy surgery to correct a pinched nerve in his back and announced that he did not expect to tee it up again until 2016. "This is certainly disappointing, but I'm a fighter," Woods said. "I've been told I can make a full recovery, and I have no doubt that I will."
February 5, 2015: After a poor showing at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Woods withdrew just 12 holes into the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open due to back pain.
2015: Farmers Insurance Open
February 5, 2015: After a poor showing at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Woods withdrew just 12 holes into the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open due to back pain.
Kohjiro Kinno/SI
August 3, 2014: Woods re-aggravated his back taking an awkward approach shot from the lip of a bunker during the final round of the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational. He withdrew after eight holes.
2014: WGC-Bridgestone Invitational
August 3, 2014: Woods re-aggravated his back taking an awkward approach shot from the lip of a bunker during the final round of the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational. He withdrew after eight holes.
Getty Images
March 31, 2014: A week after his withdrawal from the Honda Classic, Woods shot his highest final round of his career at Doral. Woods underwent surgery, the first on his back, to correct a pinched nerve on March 31. The operation knocked him out of both the Masters and the U.S. Open.
2014: First Back Surgery
March 31, 2014: A week after his withdrawal from the Honda Classic, Woods shot his highest final round of his career at Doral. Woods underwent surgery, the first on his back, to correct a pinched nerve on March 31. The operation knocked him out of both the Masters and the U.S. Open.
Getty Images
August 25, 2013: Woods falls to the ground in pain after hitting his second shot on the 13th hole during the final round of The Barclays at Liberty National Golf Club. He complained of back problems due to a hotel bed, but still tied for second at the tournament.
2013: Barclays
August 25, 2013: Woods falls to the ground in pain after hitting his second shot on the 13th hole during the final round of The Barclays at Liberty National Golf Club. He complained of back problems due to a hotel bed, but still tied for second at the tournament.
Chris Condon/Getty Images
June 2013: Woods says he injured his left elbow at the 2013 Players Championship, and the injury flared up again when he hacked out of the rough at the U.S. Open at Merion. Woods skipped the AT&T National to rest for the British Open.
2013: Elbow at U.S. Open
June 2013: Woods says he injured his left elbow at the 2013 Players Championship, and the injury flared up again when he hacked out of the rough at the U.S. Open at Merion. Woods skipped the AT&T National to rest for the British Open.
Andrew Redington/Getty Images
March 11, 2012: Woods withdrew from the final round of the WGC-Cadillac Championship at Doral after hitting his tee shot on the 12th hole. Woods was carted off the course, and immediately drove off the premises. He later said through a representative that it was an injury to his left Achilles, which became sore during his warm-up and grew progressively worse throughout the round.
2012: Achilles at WGC-Cadillac Championship
March 11, 2012: Woods withdrew from the final round of the WGC-Cadillac Championship at Doral after hitting his tee shot on the 12th hole. Woods was carted off the course, and immediately drove off the premises. He later said through a representative that it was an injury to his left Achilles, which became sore during his warm-up and grew progressively worse throughout the round.
Wilfredo Lee / AP
May 12, 2011: After skipping Quail Hollow due to his Masters injuries, Woods teed it up at the 2011 Players Championship. After shooting 42 on the front nine, he withdrew. "The knee acted up and then the Achilles followed after that, and then the calf started cramping up," Woods says. "Everything started getting tight, so it's just a whole chain reaction." The injury would force Woods to skip the U.S. Open, the first Tiger-less Open since 1994.
2011: Players Championship
May 12, 2011: After skipping Quail Hollow due to his Masters injuries, Woods teed it up at the 2011 Players Championship. After shooting 42 on the front nine, he withdrew. "The knee acted up and then the Achilles followed after that, and then the calf started cramping up," Woods says. "Everything started getting tight, so it's just a whole chain reaction." The injury would force Woods to skip the U.S. Open, the first Tiger-less Open since 1994.
Caryn Levy/PGA Tour/Getty Images
April 26, 2011: Woods revealed that he has a minor sprain of the medial collateral ligaments in his left knee and minor strain of his left Achilles'. Woods says he suffered the injury while executing this shot from underneath the Eisenhower tree on the 17th hole in the third round of the Masters.
2011: Knee Injury at Masters
April 26, 2011: Woods revealed that he has a minor sprain of the medial collateral ligaments in his left knee and minor strain of his left Achilles'. Woods says he suffered the injury while executing this shot from underneath the Eisenhower tree on the 17th hole in the third round of the Masters.
Chris O'Meara/AP
Dec. 11, 2010: Days after losing to Graeme McDowell in a playoff at the Chevron World Challenge, Woods has a cortisone shot in his right ankle because of lingering soreness in his Achilles'.
2010: Chevron World Challenge
Dec. 11, 2010: Days after losing to Graeme McDowell in a playoff at the Chevron World Challenge, Woods has a cortisone shot in his right ankle because of lingering soreness in his Achilles'.
Stephen Dunn/Getty Images
May 2010: Woods withdraws on the seventh hole of the final round at The Players Championship with what he fears is a bulging disk. He later says it was inflammation of a joint in his neck. He doesn't miss a start, returning a month later at the Memorial.
2010: Neck at Players Championship
May 2010: Woods withdraws on the seventh hole of the final round at The Players Championship with what he fears is a bulging disk. He later says it was inflammation of a joint in his neck. He doesn't miss a start, returning a month later at the Memorial.
Robert Beck/SI
December 2008: Six months after beating Rocco Mediate in a playoff at the U.S. Open, Woods ruptures the Achilles' tendon in his right leg.
2008: Achilles tendon
December 2008: Six months after beating Rocco Mediate in a playoff at the U.S. Open, Woods ruptures the Achilles' tendon in his right leg.
Fred Vuich/SI
June 24, 2008: Eight days after winning the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines in a 19-hole playoff, Woods has reconstructive surgery on the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee, and to repair cartilage damage. He misses the rest of the 2008 season and is out for eight months.
2008: U.S. Open
June 24, 2008: Eight days after winning the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines in a 19-hole playoff, Woods has reconstructive surgery on the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee, and to repair cartilage damage. He misses the rest of the 2008 season and is out for eight months.
Robert Beck/SI
June 2008: Woods is advised in the weeks before the U.S. Open that he has two stress fractures of the left tibia and should expect to be on crutches three weeks -- and out of golf for an additional three weeks. He elects to play in the event at Torrey Pines.
June 2008
June 2008: Woods is advised in the weeks before the U.S. Open that he has two stress fractures of the left tibia and should expect to be on crutches three weeks -- and out of golf for an additional three weeks. He elects to play in the event at Torrey Pines.
Al Tielemans/SI
July 2007: Woods ruptures the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee after taking a misstep while running on a golf course. He wins five of the last six tournaments he plays, including the PGA Championship (pictured).
2007: ACL
July 2007: Woods ruptures the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee after taking a misstep while running on a golf course. He wins five of the last six tournaments he plays, including the PGA Championship (pictured).
Fred Vuich/SI
Dec. 12, 2002: Less than two weeks after taking on Phil Mickelson and Fred Couples in the Skins Game, Woods has surgery to remove fluid inside and around the anterior cruciate ligament of his left knee. He misses the season-opening Mercedes Championship for the first time, and returns 10 weeks later to win the Buick Invitational.
2002: ACL
Dec. 12, 2002: Less than two weeks after taking on Phil Mickelson and Fred Couples in the Skins Game, Woods has surgery to remove fluid inside and around the anterior cruciate ligament of his left knee. He misses the season-opening Mercedes Championship for the first time, and returns 10 weeks later to win the Buick Invitational.
Jeff Gross/Getty Images
December 1994: As a freshman at Stanford, Woods (shown here in June 1995) has surgery to remove two benign tumors and scar tissue in his left knee.
1994: First Surgery
December 1994: As a freshman at Stanford, Woods (shown here in June 1995) has surgery to remove two benign tumors and scar tissue in his left knee.
CHRIS KASSON/AP
Chronology of Tiger Woods Injuries
1 19
Close
expandIcon
1 19
Close

April, 2015

Back pain and chip yips lead to a rocky start for Woods in 2015, but he returns to play in the Masters and, thanks to a sporty 68 on Saturday, finishes tied for 17th.

December, 2016

All eyes are on Woods at the Hero World Challenge, where he's returning for the first time since multiple additional back surgeries. Though he finishes tied for 15th out of 17, finishing 14 strokes behind Hideki Matsuyama, Woods leads the field in birdies. That comeback is short-lived, however, as Woods plays at Torrey Pines before withdrawing from a European Tour event in Dubai. He would have fusion surgery just months later. 

Woods shot a second round 65 (playing by himself) at the 2016 Hero World Challenge.
Getty Images

You May Like

More Tour & News

Subscribe to GOLF Magazine + Digital

1 year for only $10
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for Newsletters

Receive insider analysis, swing tips, equipment news, special offers and much more.
Sign up Now
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN