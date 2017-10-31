HS girl denied boys' trophy gets tournament invite from Annika Sorenstam

Tour & News
Should high school golfer Emily Nash have been allowed to win a boys' trophy?
Despite winning the sectional title by four shots, Lunenburg High School junior Emily Nash wasn't allowed to lift the trophy or advance to the state tournament.
By Sean Zak
Tuesday, October 31, 2017

Much was made of the MIAA ruling that kept high school golfer Emily Nash from keeping the trophy at the boys section tournament and from advancing to the Massachusetts state event as an individual, despite her beating every boy in the field.

"Rules are rules" was the explanation that rang down, and while that created quite the stir on a national level, there was no silver lining for Nash... until now.

The high school junior received a phone call from Annika Sorenstam, as she announced Monday on Twitter, and a special exemption into Sorenstam's Annika Invitational AJGA junior golf event.

The event takes place in mid-February down at The World Golf Village near in St. Augustine, Fla. If anything it'll be good warm up for the MIAA girl's spring season.

High schooler Emily Nash watches one of her drives during Tuesday's event.
Photo courtesy the Telegram.com

