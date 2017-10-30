Charley Hoffman to donate entire Shriners winnings to Las Vegas victims

Charley Hoffman is giving back to his community as it recovers from the tragic Oct. 1 shooting that left 58 people dead and over 500 wounded.

Hoffman, who went to school at UNLV and lives in Las Vegas, will donate his entire earnings from this week's Shriners Hospitals for Children Open to victims of the shooting.

Joel Schuchmann, the PGA Tour's VP of communications, confirmed Hoffman's pending donation to Golfworld.

Hoffman also hosts a charity event during Shriners week. It started Sunday night and finishes Monday. In the past eight years Hoffman and his wife, Stacy, have raised nearly $2 million for the Charley Hoffman Foundation, which helps charities in San Diego and Las Vegas.

Charley Hoffman is giving back to his city at the Shriners. Getty Images

The Shriners, played at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas, begins Thursday.