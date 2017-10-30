For $50, you can witness Tiger Woods’s return to competition

By Alan Bastable
Monday, October 30, 2017

Want a front-row seat to Tiger Woods’s long-awaited return to competition? 

Of course you do!

For only $50 you can pick up a “good-any-one-day” (Thursday-Sunday) general admission grounds ticket to the Hero World Challenge, which Woods announced Monday he will be playing. The tournament is Nov. 30-Dec. 3 at Albany, in the Bahamas.

At press time, tickets were still available on the Hero World Challenge website, with a maximum of 19 per order. 

Tour & News
BREAKING: Tiger Woods announces return to competitive golf, will play Hero World Challenge

   

Tournament-goers are encouraged to stay at the newly opened Grand Hyatt at Baha Mar, where rooms start at $275 night and complimentary shuttles will be provided to the event.

All eyes will be on Woods but the 18-man field will also include six of the top 10 players in the world and winners of a combined 22 majors. 

Fifty bucks to see Woods peg it in competition for the first time in nearly a year? That has to be one of the best deals in golf. 

Woods will make his long-awaited return to competitive golf at the Hero World Challenge
 

 

 

