John Daly collapses after knee injury, withdraws from Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs opener

John Daly withdrew from the PowerShares QQQ Championship with a knee injury on Saturday after he reportedly fell coming off the 9th tee.

Daly wasn't able to walk under his own power, was helped off the ground and onto a cart. The 51-year-old was playing well before he withdrew. He was four under, tied for eighth and three off the lead.

But Daly's early departure from the tournament isn't surprising. He withdrew from last week's Dominion Energy Charity Classic after nine holes (and was three under at the time) with a knee issue. He tweeted that he would use Cortisone shots to get through the next few weeks.

Thx 4 well wishes! Knee locked up 2day. XRays show cartilage is soft & 2 bone spurs w/massive arthritis-Cortisone to get thru next few weeks pic.twitter.com/ufmHEG3vIs — John Daly (@PGA_JohnDaly) October 20, 2017

The PowerShares QQQ Championship is the first event of the Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs. Daly, if he is healthy enough to play in the coming weeks, will have to see where he lands on the points standings to find out if he advances to the next stage.