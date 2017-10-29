Bernhard Langer beats Miguel Angel Jimenez in playoff to win second straight event

Bernhard Langer dropped in a 30-foot birdie putt on the second playoff hole to defeat Miguel Angel Jimenez and win the PowerShares QQQ Championship on Sunday.

The PowerShares QQQ Championship is the second leg of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship and comes one week after Langer won the first leg. The third and final stop of the playoffs is the Charles Schwab Cup Championship in two weeks.

Langer and Jimenez both shot five-under 67s on Sunday to tie at 11 under. After they both made par on the first playoff hole, the par-4 18th, they returned to the 18th and Langer made birdie.

The win was Langer's seventh of the season and 36th of his PGA Tour Champions career.