Tiger Woods due in court with plea deal to resolve DUI case

0:55 | Tour & News
Tiger Woods videos send golf world into frenzy
Tiger Woods hasn't played on the PGA Tour in several months, but he seems to be getting healthier.
By AP NEWS
Friday, October 27, 2017

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tiger Woods is due in court to resolve a driving under the influence case, expected to plead guilty to reckless driving and agree to enter a diversion program.

The 41-year-old Woods was scheduled to enter the plea Friday in Palm Beach County, Florida. In the diversion program, Woods will spend a year on probation and pay a $250 fine and court costs. Other requirements include attending DUI school, performing 20 hours of community service and attending a workshop where victims of impaired drivers detail how their lives were damaged.

Since he was intoxicated with prescription drugs and marijuana, Woods also must undergo regular drug tests. He was arrested in May after passing out in his Mercedes on the side of a road.

Tiger Woods looks on from the first tee during the Sunday singles matches at the Presidents Cup at Liberty National Golf Club on October 1, 2017, in Jersey City, New Jersey.
Getty Images

Tour & News

