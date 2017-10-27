Hank Haney on Tiger's return: 'You're going to see him at the Hero'

Hank Haney believes Tiger Woods's comeback is right around the corner—as in, next month.

Woods's former coach says he "knows" that Woods will compete in the Hero World Challenge on Nov. 30 in the Bahamas. "I think you're going to see him. Well, I don't think you're going to see him, I know you're going to see him," Haney said on SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio. "You're going to see him at the Hero."

Last year, Woods chose the limited-field Caribbean event to launch an ill-fated comeback attempt that lasted only until February 2017. Since then he's undergone yet another back surgery and endured public scrutiny after being arrested for DUI in Florida in May.

But Haney thinks that Woods is ready to compete.

"He's in great shape, he's in great golf shape, whatever that means," Haney said. "It's just a question of whether or not he has any setbacks with his back, and obviously so far that hasn't occurred because if it had occurred, he would shut it down immediately. And he's still going, so this is a good sign."

Haney worked with Woods from 2004 to 2010.