After years of bizarre incidents and near-retirement, Allenby looks to reclaim Tour card

Australian PGA Tour veteran Robert Allenby has had a rough few years, both on and off the course (especially off the course). But with a spot in this week's Sanderson Farms Championship, Allenby told an Australian reporter that he is "refreshed" and hoping to turn things around.

But before we get to those comments, let's first review what has publicly transpired over the past three seasons.

In the most infamous incident of all, Allenby claimed he was kidnapped, beaten and robbed after missing the cut at the 2015 Sony Open in Hawaii. Later it was discovered that the struggling pro had been highly intoxicated at a nearby strip club that night.

Then that summer at the Canadian Open, Allenby fired his caddie in the middle of his first round and enlisted a fan to carry his bag the rest of the way.

One year later, Allenby was arrested for disorderly conduct at an Illinois casino after missing the cut at the John Deere Classic.

All the while, Allenby faltered inside the ropes. He lost his card after missing 21 of 23 cuts in 2016, then failed to reclaim his card during a full season on the Web.com tour in 2017 (he missed 10 of 16 cuts there). After all of this, the pro considered retiring altogether.

"I was thinking I'd take a couple years off (and) get ready for the Champions Tour at (age) 50," Allenby told Evin Priest of Australian outlet The Age.

Robert Allenby lines up a putt on the 6th green during day one of the 2016 Australian Open Robert Allenby lines up a putt on the 6th green during day one of the 2016 Australian Open. Getty Images

But now, the pro has decided to make one last go at recovering his PGA Tour career and adding to his four career Tour wins.

As he revealed to Priest, "I feel great; refreshed. I haven't felt this good in years... My No. 1 goal is to get full status on the PGA Tour. I know I can still win; I know I've got it in me."

Whether or not the 885th-ranked player in the world can make good on that goal is yet to be seen, but we should get an idea this week in Mississippi.