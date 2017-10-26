Plenty of players took it deep at the WGC-HSBC Champions during the first round Thursday, but no one went quite as deep as Brooks Koepka, who used seven birdies and an eagle to shoot 64.

The WGC event is Koepka’s first on Tour since the season-ending Tour Championship a month ago where he finished sixth. His 18th-hole eagle was Koepka’s ninth hole of the day, helping him go out in a scorching 31. He’d follow that with a 33 on the front nine, signing for a 64 that really could have been a 63 or 62.

As you can see below, he three-putted from four feet on the third hole for his only bogey of the day.

Putting is hard.



This slope doesn’t help. pic.twitter.com/vJXIiaHD26 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) October 26, 2017

Pacing just behind Koepka was Gavin Green and Kiradech Aphibarnrat, who each shot 65. Haydn Porteous and Patrick Reed each shot 66.

Justin Rose, Matt Kuchar and Tony Finau headline the group at 5 under.