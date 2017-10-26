Four-thousand miles apart, Koepka brothers lead respective golf tournaments

It's a good day for the Koepka family.

In Shanghai, 2017 U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka grabbed the first-round lead at the WGC-HSBC Champions after opening with an eight-under 64.

And, thousands of miles away, his younger brother, Chase, is contending at the Challenge Tour's Ras Al Khaimah 2017 Golf Challenge. Chase shot a four-under 68 in his second round and is now tied for the 36-hole lead at 10 under.

Brooks, 27, like Chase, 23, got his start on the Challenge Tour as well. The brothers also teamed up at the Zurich Classic when it was turned into a team event last year, tying for fifth.

Brooks and Chase Koepka are off to good starts this week. Getty Images

Their dad, Bob Koepka, might have a busy few days ahead of him.