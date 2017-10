WGC-HSBC Champions 2017: Tee times, TV schedule, purse

The fourth and final World Golf Championship of 2017 (and the first of the 2017-18 season) kicks off Wednesday night in Shanghai at the WGC-HSBC Champions.

Defending champion Hideki Matsuyama, who won by seven strokes last year, is coming off a breakthrough season that saw him win two other times to rise to No. 4 in the World. He tees off for the first round with Jon Rahm and Dustin Johnson at 10:50 p.m. ET.

Other notable groupings include Henrik Stenson, Jason Day and Brooks Koepka who start round 1 at 9:50 p.m. ET, 20 minutes after Patrick Reed, Phil Mickelson and Si Woo Kim hit the course.

You can find full tee times for rounds 1 and 2 below.

What: WGC-HSBC Champions

Where: Sheshan International Golf Club, Shanghai, China

When: Wednesday-Sunday, October 25-29

Defending champion: Hideki Matsuyama (27-under 265)

Purse: $9.75 million (Winner's share: $1.66 million)

TV schedule (ET)

Wednesday: 10 p.m.-4 a.m. (Golf Channel)

Thursday: 10 p.m.-4 a.m. (Golf Channel)

Friday: 11 p.m.-4 a.m. (Golf Channel)

Saturday: 11 p.m.-4 a.m. (Golf Channel)

Phil Mickelson plays a shot during the pro-am prior to the WGC - HSBC Champions at Sheshan International Golf Club Phil Mickelson plays a shot during the pro-am prior to the WGC - HSBC Champions at Sheshan International Golf Club. Getty Images

Round 1 tee times (ET)

No. 1 Tee

8:50 p.m. -- Xinjun Zhang, Matthew Griffin, Gavin Green

9 p.m. -- Andrew Dodt, Daisuke Kataoka, Charles Howell III

9:10 p.m. -- Michael Hendry, Mike Lorenzo-Vera, Yanwei Liu

9:20 p.m. -- Wesley Bryan, Graeme Storm, Yi Cao

9:30 p.m. -- Ashley Hall, Phachara Khongwatmai, Haydn Porteous

9:40 p.m. -- David Lipsky, Shugo Imahira, Hyunwoo Ryu

9:50 p.m. -- Matthew Southgate, S.S.P. Chawrasia, Brandon Stone

10 p.m. -- Peter Uihlein, Poom Saksansin, Wenchong Liang

10:10 p.m. -- Adam Hadwin, Kyle Stanley, Paul Dunne

10:20 p.m. -- Hideto Tanihara, Tony Finau, Russell Henley

10:30 p.m. -- Ashun Wu, Thorbjorn Olesen, Bill Haas

10:40 p.m. -- Jhonattan Vegas, Alexander Levy, Branden Grace

10:50 p.m. -- Brian Harman, Bernd Wiesberger, Ross Fisher

No. 10 Tee

8:50 p.m. -- Chez Reavie, Fabrizio Zanotti, Zecheng Dou

9 p.m. -- Hudson Swafford, Richie Ramsay, Chan Kim

9:10 p.m. -- Lucas Glover, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Richard Sterne

9:20 p.m. -- Ryan Fox, Scott Hend, Patrick Cantlay

9:30 p.m. -- Si Woo Kim, Patrick Reed, Phil Mickelson

9:40 p.m. -- Tommy Fleetwood, Adam Scott, Alex Noren

9:50 p.m. -- Henrik Stenson, Jason Day, Brooks Koepka

10 p.m. -- Jordan Smith, Marc Leishman, Francesco Molinari

10:10 p.m. -- Rafa Cabrera Bello, Xander Schauffele, Thomas Pieters

10:20 p.m. -- Daniel Berger, Charl Schwartzel, Pat Perez

10:30 p.m. -- Haotong Li, Tyrrell Hatton, Matthew Fitzpatrick

10:40 p.m. -- Matt Kuchar, Justin Rose, Paul Casey

10:50 p.m. -- Jon Rahm, Hideki Matsuyama, Dustin Johnson

Round 2 tee times (ET)

No. 1 Tee

8:50 p.m. -- Jordan Smith, Marc Leishman, Francesco Molinari

9:00 p.m. -- Rafa Cabrera Bello, Xander Schauffele, Thomas Pieters

9:10 p.m. -- Daniel Berger, Charl Schwartzel, Pat Perez

9:20 p.m. -- Haotong Li, Tyrrell Hatton, Matthew Fitzpatrick

9:30 p.m. -- Matt Kuchar, Justin Rose, Paul Casey

9:40 p.m. -- Jon Rahm, Hideki Matsuyama, Dustin Johnson

9:50 p.m. -- Chez Reavie, Fabrizio Zanotti, Zecheng Dou

10:00 p.m. -- Hudson Swafford, Richie Ramsay, Chan Kim

10:10 p.m. -- Lucas Glover, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Richard Sterne

10:20 p.m. -- Ryan Fox, Scott Hend, Patrick Cantlay

10:30 p.m. -- Si Woo Kim, Patrick Reed, Phil Mickelson

10:40 p.m. -- Tommy Fleetwood, Adam Scott, Alex Noren

10:50 p.m. -- Matthew Southgate, S.S.P. Chawrasia, Brandon Stone

No. 10 Tee

8:50 p.m. -- Peter Uihlein, Poom Saksansin, Wenchong Liang

9:00 p.m. -- Adam Hadwin, Kyle Stanley, Paul Dunne

9:10 p.m. -- Hideto Tanihara, Tony Finau, Russell Henley

9:20 p.m. -- Ashun Wu, Thorbjorn Olesen, Bill Haas

9:30 p.m. -- Jhonattan Vegas, Alexander Levy, Branden Grace

9:40 p.m. -- Brian Harman, Bernd Wiesberger, Ross Fisher

9:50 p.m. -- Xinjun Zhang, Matthew Griffin, Gavin Green

10:00 p.m. -- Andrew Dodt, Daisuke Kataoka, Charles Howell III

10:10 p.m. -- Michael Hendry, Mike Lorenzo-Vera, Yanwei Liu

10:20 p.m. -- Wesley Bryan, Graeme Storm, Yi Cao

10:30 p.m. -- Ashley Hall, Phachara Khongwatmai, Haydn Porteous

10:40 p.m. -- David Lipsky, Shugo Imahira, Hyunwoo Ryu

10:50 p.m. -- Henrik Stenson, Jason Day, Brooks Koepka