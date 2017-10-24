After visiting two new sites in the last three years, the men’s U.S. Open will continue visiting, for the foreseeable future, only its most classic sites.

That much is clear as the USGA announced Tuesday the 2027 host for the event will be Pebble Beach Golf Links. That will mark the seventh time the Northern California course has hosted the event. The USGA also announced that Pebble will host the Women’s U.S. Open for the first time in 2023.

"The USGA is committed to bringing our championships to golf’s greatest venues and the opportunity to have the best players in the world, female and male, compete at this iconic course will provide a fantastic showcase of the game," said USGA president Diana Murphy.

As for the men’s event, that makes a schedule of classic hosts that includes the likes of Shinnecock Hills next June (and again in 2026), Winged Foot (2020), Pinehurst (2024) and Oakmont (2025). Pebble Beach will also host the Open in 2019.