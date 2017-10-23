Jordan Spieth, Steph Curry and Barack Obama tee it up in Dallas

0:53 | Tour & News
Lydia Ko Duels Steph Curry at Warriors Practice
By Sean Zak
Monday, October 23, 2017

It's good to be 24 and at the top of the golf world.

While Justin Thomas finished off yet another victory at the CJ Cup in South Korea, Jordan Spieth finished off a memorable round with the likes of Steph Curry and Barack Obama.

Curry was in Spieth's hometown of Dallas for the Golden State Warriors Monday night game against the Mavericks. His younger brother Seth, though banged up, plays guard for the Dallas squad. Obama was in the Lone Star State with former presidents to support the cause for those affected by this summer's hurricane season.

When the stars align, and you get Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank and Jerry West's son, Johnnie, well, you’ve got one incredible six-some. Check out the pic and all those Under Armour logos below.

🇺🇸

A post shared by Jordan Spieth (@jordanspieth) on

You May Like

More Tour & News

Subscribe to GOLF Magazine + Digital

1 year for only $10
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for Newsletters

Receive insider analysis, swing tips, equipment news, special offers and much more.
Sign up Now
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN