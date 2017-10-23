Jordan Spieth, Steph Curry and Barack Obama tee it up in Dallas

It's good to be 24 and at the top of the golf world.

While Justin Thomas finished off yet another victory at the CJ Cup in South Korea, Jordan Spieth finished off a memorable round with the likes of Steph Curry and Barack Obama.

Curry was in Spieth's hometown of Dallas for the Golden State Warriors Monday night game against the Mavericks. His younger brother Seth, though banged up, plays guard for the Dallas squad. Obama was in the Lone Star State with former presidents to support the cause for those affected by this summer's hurricane season.

When the stars align, and you get Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank and Jerry West's son, Johnnie, well, you’ve got one incredible six-some. Check out the pic and all those Under Armour logos below.