WATCH: Justin Thomas demolishes 461-yard drive (with some help) at the CJ Cup

0:51 | Tour & News
Justin Thomas wins inaugural CJ Cup in playoff
Justin Thomas took down Marc Leishman in a playoff to win the CJ Cup at Nine Bridges on Sunday in South Korea.
By Josh Berhow
Sunday, October 22, 2017

Justin Thomas shot an even-par 72 in the final round of the CJ Cup at Nine Bridges in South Korea on Sunday before taking down Marc Leishman on the second playoff hole, but it's a drive Thomas hit on Saturday that caught our attention.

Playing the 598-yard par-5 12th hole during the third round, Thomas's tee shot went right but got a bit lucky. It hit the cart path, bounced back through and rough and rolled, seemingly forever, down the fairway. He had just 137 yards remaining on his approach (and made birdie).

Thomas hardly needed the help from the cart path since he is already one of the longer drivers on Tour, but a little luck never hurt anyone. Check out his drive below.

