Hot and Cold: PGA tour Latinoamerica player shoots 28 on the front nine...and 42 on the back

By Dylan Dethier
Friday, October 20, 2017

Jorge Fernandez-Valdes might want to try a different snack when he makes the turn on Friday.

The Argentinian pro's opening round at the Lexus Peru Open was truly a tale of two nines. The 25-year-old got off to a sizzling start to the PGA tour Latinoamerica event, birdieing eight of his first nine holes to post a ridiculous front-nine score of 8-under, 28--but then things changed.

Fernandez-Valdes' back nine began quietly; he made five pars in a row. Bogeys on 15 and 17 tarnished Fernandez-Valdes' scorecard, but he still sat near the lead before running into disaster on the 18th hole, where he finished with a quadruple-bogey 8.

As you can see in the scorecard below, that balanced out to an unforgettable round of 28-42 for a 70, putting the 25-year-old Argentinian at 2 under par and in a tie for 38th.

