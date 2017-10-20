Paula Creamer undergoes season-ending wrist surgery

Paula Creamer's season is over after undergoing wrist surgery, she announced in an Instagram post Friday morning.

"Yesterday I had wrist surgery in Houston," Creamer she wrote in the post. "After two years of trying to manage it and resting it for the past 5 weeks with little improvement, I made the decision to fix it once and for all. I'm looking forward to a pain free off season and preparing hard for the start of the 2018 season!!!!"

Creamer's last competitive action came in mid-September when she withdrew during the first round of the Evian Championship due to pain in her left wrist. She said at the time that she had been diagnosed with intersection syndrome, an inflammation of the tendon.

The 31-year-old American star finished the season with just one top-10 on the LPGA tour, although she was a member of the winning U.S. Solheim Cup team.