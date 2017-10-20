Golf is about improvisation, no? Sure, it would be nice to hit every fairway, find every green and two-putt your way to glory, but the course rarely provides for such an easy-going round.

What Justin Thomas dealt with Friday at the CJ Cup is the perfect example. Thomas was playing the 5th hole at Nine Bridges when he faced about a 4-foot cleanup for par.

The only problem was that there was a clear imperfection in the green between his ball and the hole. It was not a ball mark, so Thomas couldn’t repair it. Instead, he just grabbed his wedge and chipped in from there. Of course, the 2017 Player of the Year made it look incredibly simple.