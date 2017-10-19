Jon Rahm's career comes full circle at Andalucia Valderrama Masters

What a difference 10 years makes.

A decade ago, Jon Rahm was just another young fan at Real Club Valderrama, collecting signatures from top players and dreaming about one day being among them.

Fast forward to 2017, and Rahm's dream is a reality. Now he's the one signing autographs, as he returns to Spain to compete for the first time as a professional on his home soil.

Jon Rahm holds a framed photograph of himself receiving an autograph from Henrik Stenson over ten years ago. Warren Little/Getty

​

Rahm was reminded of how far he's come when he received a framed photo of himself as a young child receiving an autograph from Henrik Stenson—a veteran player who is now a peer of the 22-year-old Rahm. Stenson is currently ranked eighth in the world, while Rahm is ranked fifth. “It’s funny how I’ve come from that 10 years ago to now being able to compete alongside [Stenson] and accomplish the things I’ve accomplished," Rahm told the Irish Times. "So it’s quite a special feeling to be back.”