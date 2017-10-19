Pro receives one-stroke penalty due to local caddie's error

A quadruple-bogey 8 on the 18th hole is never a way to cap a round, but it happened to George Bryan on Thursday. And his caddie didn't help his cause.

Bryan, who is one half of the famous Bryan Brothers trick-shot duo (his brother Wes now has his PGA Tour card), was playing in the first round of the PGA Tour Latinoamerica's Lexus Peru Open when, according to his tweet, his caddie touched his ball and cost him a stroke. Bryan, who said his caddie didn't speak English, later clarified it was on the 18th hole.

The rule broken was 19-2, which deals with a ball in motion deflected or stopped by a player, partner, caddie or equipment. (Jordan Spieth was faced with a similar situation at the Presidents Cup, when he was disqualified from a hole.)

George Bryan was hit with a one-stroke penalty during his opening round in Peru. Enrique Berardi/PGA TOUR

Bryan finished his opening round with a two-over 74, one week after failing to qualify for the second stage of Q-School. He has less time to make up ground this week, as the event will be just 54 holes due to a mandatory national census on Sunday.

Gotta love when your caddie(who doesn't speak your language) touches your ball before it's done moving and costs you one stroke #LatinTour — George Bryan IV (@GeorgeBryanIV) October 19, 2017