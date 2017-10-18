Head count! PGA tour Latinoamerica shortens event to 54 holes for Peru's national census

The Lexus Peru Open in Lima, Peru's capital, will conclude this Saturday after just three rounds, and we're guessing you haven't heard this explanation before.

As first reported by the Golf Channel, the country of Peru is conducting its national census on Sunday, which requires everyone on Peruvian soil (including tourists or, in this case, visiting professional golfers) to remain indoors from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

One player in the field told GOLF.com that the event couldn't start a day early because it would have interfered with Wednesday's Pro-Am. He added that while many players in the field had no idea the census would be conducted until this week, most weren't bothered by the situation and instead were intrigued by the process.

The Lexus Peru Open has a little different twist to it this year. Getty Images

It's been a decade since Peru's last full census. In October 2007, officials tallied the country's population at 28.2 million, and that number is estimated to be closer to 31 million in this year's count.

During the nine-hour census window, streets will be shut down, shops and restaurants will be closed and air travel will be restricted—making player travel to next week's Latinoamerica event in Uruguay a bit tricky.

The Lima event is the fifth of nine tournaments during the fall portion of the LatinoAmerica schedule, which concludes in December in Miami. Tyler McCumber is the defending champion; this year's winner will take home $31,500 from the $175,000 purse.