Jordan Spieth donates famous 'driving-range 3-iron' to Royal Birkdale

It's not often a golf club used during a famous a bogey is encased in glass, but Jordan Spieth's bogey 5 on the 13th hole during the final round of the British Open was far from ordinary.

Royal Birkdale tweeted on Wednesday that it received a "special delivery to the club" -- Spieth's 3-iron.

Remember why it's so well-known? Rewind to British Open Sunday at Birkdale, where Spieth and Matt Kuchar, playing in the final pairing, stepped to the 13th tee tied at eight under. That's when Spieth hit his worst drive of the week, which came to rest well right of the fairway and on the wrong side of a massive dune. Spieth took an unplayable lie and was allowed to go back as far as he liked on the same line—and he ended up on the driving range, roughly 70 yards farther back from where his ball came to rest. After what seemed like an eternity, Spieth finally hit his approach. He missed the green, chipped on and one-putted for an eventful bogey. He fell one shot behind Kuchar, who parred.

After a long wait, Jordan Spieth ripped a 3-iron from here, made bogey and later won the British Open. R&A

But you know the story from there. Spieth birdied the next hole to re-tie Kuchar for the lead, surged ahead with an eagle on 15 and slammed the door with birdies on 16 and 17 to win the Open by three. That 3-iron will now forever reside at Royal Birkdale.