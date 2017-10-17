Auction! Shell it out for lunch and a round of golf with Phil Mickelson

Sure, you've always wanted to tee it up with one of your golf heroes. Who hasn't? Well, now you can, with a catch -- you'd better be the highest bidder.

In an auction posted on charitybuzz.com, Mickelson is offering up a chance for three guests to join him at his home course in Rancho Santa Fe, Cal. for a round of golf and lunch afterwards. As of Tuesday morning, the top bidder had offered up $88,000, but higher bids are likely to come in; there are fifteen days remaining in the auction, and the experience is valued at $250,000, according to the site.

A round with Phil can be yours! For a price... Andy Lyons/Getty Images

That's a lot of money, but it is going to a good cause. All proceeds will be donated to Operation Healing Forces, a charity that works with active-duty and recent-veteran wounded, ill and injured Special Operations Forces and their families. The organization offers mental, physical and emotional healing. It also works with servicemen and servicewomen to help them prepare for the transition into civilian life or to prepare them to return to the battlefield.

Intrigued? You can place your bid HERE. And don't worry -- the price of lunch is included.