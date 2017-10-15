WATCH: Tiger Woods 'making progress,' tweets video of him hitting driver

Tiger Woods said he sees a scenario in which he doesn't return to playing golf. Do people still care?

Tiger Woods is progressing to driver.

Woods posted a video to Twitter on Sunday with the text "Making Progress" that showed him taking a cut with a driver. He was also on a tee box, so he's presumably playing full holes or rounds.

Woods has had a slow comeback since his fourth back surgery in April, but on Aug. 31 he tweeted a video of him chipping, and on Oct. 7 came another video of an iron shot. We got our latest update on Sunday.

As for when Woods will officially return to competitive golf? Stay tuned.