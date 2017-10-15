Pat Perez after win: 'I'm still not going to workout; I'm still going to have a bad diet'

Pat Perez picked up his third career PGA Tour victory on Sunday by winning the CIMB Classic in Malaysia, finishing four shots clear of Keegan Bradley.

And, true to form, the 41-year-old was as candid as ever after his victory when asked about re-setting goals for the 2017-18 season.

"I'm not going to change anything," he said. "I'm still not going to workout. I'm still going to have a bad diet and I'm going to enjoy myself."

You can watch the full interview below. Perez and his everyman personality was featured in an Alan Shipnuck Sports Illustrated piece in January, which you can read here.

