Perez extends lead with 3rd-round 64 at CIMB Classic

Pat Perez just keeps getting better.

The 41-year-old American bettered his 66-65 start to the week with a 64 on Saturday, extending his lead at the CIMB Classic in Kuala Lumpur to four shots.

Perez, a two-time winner on Tour, finished with a flurry of birdies, making four in his last five holes. In all, he made nine in the round against just one bogey.

"I didn't really hit it that great but I putted well again," Perez said afterwards. "You know, I'm just kind of getting the most out of my game right now. It's the same greens I won on in Mexico, so I really can see the line and I can see the ball in the wind here.

"It's helped me, especially this. I can't really explain, I've hit some good shots, I've hit some good putts, but things are just clicking right now."

Pat Perez leads by four shots entering Sunday's finale. Getty Images

His 54-hole total of 21-under-par 195 is the lowest 54-hole score in tournament history, bettering the mark of 20-under 196 set by Justin Thomas and Brendan Steele in 2015.

Xander Schauffele retained his second-place position after a second consecutive round of 67, and South Korea's Sung Kang sits third after a 65. Hideki Matsuyama's nine-under-par 63 was the lowest score of the day and took the Japanese star into a tie for fourth place alongside Keegan Bradley.

Defending champion Justin Thomas eagled the par-4 16th en route to a three-under 69. But the reigning FedEx Cup champion is far from contention, sitting 15 shots back of the lead at six under.

South Korean Whee Kim had the best shot of the day; the 25-year-old made a hole-in-one at the 207-yard 15th, earning him a brand new BMW 740Le xDrive Hybrid car.

