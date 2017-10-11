Tour & News

Rory McIlroy's childhood home in Northern Ireland is for sale

Kiley Bense
Wednesday October 11th, 2017

Ever wanted to practice your swing in the same spot that Rory McIlroy did as a kid? Now's your chance: McIlroy's childhood home is for sale in Holywood, Northern Ireland, for about $317,000 or 240,000 pounds, reports the Belfast Telegraph

A real estate agent for the property touted its famous former occupant and is confident that the house will sell.

No word on whether the four bedroom house retains any golf magic from the years that McIlroy lived there, although the garage is still outfitted for video swing analysis. There's also a putting green in the yard.

