WATCH: Tiger Woods hits golf balls for small group at his invitational

Tiger posts a video of himself swinging an iron, seemingly to show that he is making progress in a possible attempt to get back to competitive play.

Just three days after Tiger Woods posted a video of himself hitting iron shots for the first time in several months, Woods hit balls on Tuesday during an exhibition at the Tiger Woods Invitational.

Woods put on a range session alongside Kevin Chappell for a small crowd at the Monterey Peninsula Country Club. The Tiger Woods Invitational is an all-inclusive, three-day event held in Pebble Beach that's hosted by Woods's foundation. You can watch a couple of his swings below.

But, as has been the case for Woods this past year, when he will return to competitive golf is still anyone's guess. Until then, a few swings at clinics here and there will have to do.

A huge thank you to @kevin_chappell for joining me on the range for a fun exhibition with #TWInvitational guests @tgrliveevents pic.twitter.com/QZiSDv7zPk — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) October 10, 2017