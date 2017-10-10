Augusta National adds Delta as International Partner for 2018 Masters

Billy Payne said that he will step down as chairman of Augusta National when the club season begins next month. Fred Ridley will take his place.

Delta Air Lines will become an International Partner of the Masters, according to an announcement from Augusta National on Monday.

Delta will join UPS and Rolex as the tournament's "International Partners." AT&T, IBM and Mercedes-Benz remain the event's Global Sponsors.

"The business relationships we cultivate assist in our efforts to meet the unique and high expectations of quality established by our Founders many decades ago," said Billy Payne, who will be ANGC's chairman until Oct. 16, when Fred Ridley takes over. "Delta Air Lines is a welcome addition to our family of partners, and I know their enthusiasm for the Tournament – not to mention their own standards of excellence – will greatly enhance the Masters."

The 2018 Masters is April 5-8.