WATCH: Phil Mickelson jokes with gallery after finally hitting fairway

Brendan Steele won the Safeway Open for the second straight year. He edged Tony Finau and Phil Mickelson.

Phil Mickelson had trouble finding the fairway during his final round of the Safeway Open Sunday, and when he finally did he provided some comic relief for the gallery.

Mickelson stood on the 16th tee in contention for his first victory since the 2013 British Open, when he striped his tee shot down the fairway. After staring down the ball, Mickelson turned to the gallery as he walked off the tee.

"Let's take a moment to admire the fact I just hit a fairway," Mickelson said.

Mickelson birdied the hole, but he finished bogey-birdie on 17 and 18 and ended up three shots behind winner Brendan Steele. Mickelson hit just three of 14 fairways on Sunday.

A sense of humor always helps. pic.twitter.com/3ZCbrIvNo6 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) October 9, 2017