President Trump shoots 73 in 'windy and wet conditions,' according to senator's tweet

While the Americans had the Presidents Cup nearly wrapped up before play started on Sunday, everyone wondered if President Donald Trump would show up for the final day. And he did.

President Trump had heck of a round Monday morning, according to Sen. Lindsey Graham.

The Republican senator from South Carolina spent the Columbus Day holiday at Trump National Golf Club, the president's club in Northern Virginia, according to media reports. Despite the "windy and wet conditions," Graham tweeted that President Trump shot a 73. That's a score of one-over, assuming they played the championship course, which is a par 72 measuring 7,693 yards from the tips.

Really enjoyed a round of golf with President @realDonaldTrump today.



President Trump shot a 73 in windy and wet conditions! — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) October 9, 2017

The President's official handicap is 2.8, although he hasn't posted a score since June 2016. Of the 20 scores listed under his most recent scores, just one is better than a 73. (That was a 70 he reported shooting in August 2013.)

Graham joined the presidential motorcade at the White House Wednesday morning, where staffers were spotted loading clubs into an SUV. Trump was seen spotted in a white hat and black jacket.

"How bad did he beat me?" Graham wrote in an ensuing tweet. "I did better in the presidential race than today on the golf course! Great fun. Great host."

President Trump was seen heading in a black SUV on his way to the course Monday morning. Getty Images