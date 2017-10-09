PODCAST: Stanford men's golf coach Conrad Ray on recruiting, playing with Tiger

As a teenager, Conrad Ray went from a small town in the Midwest to one of the most prestigious colleges in the nation—and years later he's keeping the tradition of excellence alive at Stanford.

Ray recently kicked off his 13th year as the head coach for the Stanford men's golf team, and he joined the GOLF.com Podcast to discuss college recruiting, planning the best path for certain players and more.

Ray also talked about the 1994 national championship team he was a part, playing alongside Casey Martin and Notah Begay. He also discussed the impact of Tiger Woods joining the team the following season, what Woods did that his teammates made fun of him for and how Tiger got out of carrying equipment. Check out the podcast below.

