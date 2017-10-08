Gary Player: 'Sad' to see Old Course defeated by today's ball and equipment

The European tour's best went low at the iconic Old Course at St. Andrews during the final round of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship on Sunday, but one golf legend tweeted that it's "sad" to see the Home of Golf defeated by modern equipment.

"Whilst delighted for all the players, it's quite sad to see The Old Course of St. Andrews brought to her knees by today's ball & equipment," Gary Player tweeted.

Someone replied to Player by saying there was no wind and that the scoring conditions were perfect (and had nothing to do with the ball and equipment), and Player responded by saying "perhaps … but why did it take over 200 years for the course record to be broken several times this week?"

Ross Fisher set the record at the Old Course Sunday, firing an 11-under 61. Victor Dubuisson shot 63, two players fired 65s, five more carded 66s and 10 others shot five-under 67s. Only three players shot over par. At the 2015 British Open held at the Old Course (which was plagued by wind), 15 under over 72 holes was good enough to get into a playoff, which was won by Zach Johnson. The Old Course was lengthened in 2005 for the British Open, which Tiger Woods claimed.