WATCH: Tiger Woods now hitting 'smooth iron shots'

The 14-time major winner is now hitting "smooth iron shots" according to a video he posted to Twitter Saturday afternoon.

Woods was recently only hitting 60-yard shots, as he noted to media at the Presidents Cup, but now appears to be moving to more full shots. Woods has been rehabbing from his most recent back surgery in April, and has been consulting with his surgeon about what type of shots might be too much for his body to handle.

When talking with the media, Woods noted he was not sure what his future held, and, according to an earlier post on his website, was unsure “what kind of swing” he would use. In typical fashion, Woods also told media that "it’s a process” and that he was in no hurry. So for now, we have a slow motion video of him hitting an iron shot. Soak it up.

Woods made his a return to proffesional golf in early December last year at his event in the Bahamas. The field for that event was released just this week and Woods was not included on the list.