WATCH: John Daly nails clutch putt to make first PGA Tour cut since 2015

Saturday October 7th, 2017
3:49 | Tour & News
Tour Confidential: John Daly's Champions Tour Impact
It looks like John Daly is bringing some of his Champions Tour mojo to the PGA Tour's new season, which began this week at the Safeway Open in Napa, Calif..
Back in May, Daly won his first Tour event since 2004, the PGA Tour Champions' Insperity Invitational.
Robert Laberge/Getty
On Friday, nearly five months to the day since his champagne-soaked celebration in Texas, Daly achieved another major milestone: he made his first PGA Tour cut since 2015.
The best part? With the cut line at one under par, Daly had to birdie No. 18 to ensure he would be sticking around for the weekend. The putt was no gimme—it was a mid-length slider—and he NAILED it.
You can watch a video of his clutch performance below. Here's hoping we'll be seeing more Long John highlights this weekend!
The fist pumps.— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) October 7, 2017
The smile.
The crowd. @PGA_JohnDaly makes his first cut on the PGA TOUR since 2015. pic.twitter.com/GsLaT1G3iT