WATCH: John Daly nails clutch putt to make first PGA Tour cut since 2015

It looks like John Daly is bringing some of his Champions Tour mojo to the PGA Tour's new season, which began this week at the Safeway Open in Napa, Calif..

Back in May, Daly won his first Tour event since 2004, the PGA Tour Champions' Insperity Invitational.

John Daly birdied his final hole to make his first PGA Tour cut since 2015. Robert Laberge/Getty

On Friday, nearly five months to the day since his champagne-soaked celebration in Texas, Daly achieved another major milestone: he made his first PGA Tour cut since 2015.

The best part? With the cut line at one under par, Daly had to birdie No. 18 to ensure he would be sticking around for the weekend. The putt was no gimme—it was a mid-length slider—and he NAILED it.

You can watch a video of his clutch performance below. Here's hoping we'll be seeing more Long John highlights this weekend!