Steele chasing Duncan for repeat victory at Safeway Open

Brendan Steele is looking to become the first repeat champion in Safeway Open history.

NAPA, Calif. — Tyler Duncan chipped in from the fringe for eagle on the par-5 18th hole Friday to take the second-round lead in the season-opening Safeway Open.

Making his second career PGA Tour start, Duncan shot a 6-under 66 for a one-stroke lead over defending champion Brendan Steele at Silverado Resort and Spa.

Duncan, the Web.com Tour graduate who shared the first-round lead with Steele and Tom Hoge, also had seven birdies and three bogeys to reach 13-under 131.

"It's crazy, it's nothing I could have ever dreamed of," said Duncan, whose only other PGA Tour event was as a regional qualifier in the 2015 U.S. Open. "I don't think it's sunk in yet, to be honest. It's something I've dreamed about for a long time. I'm just happy to be playing here and to be in the lead is something special."

Steele had six birdies and a bogey in a 67. He's 30 under is his past six rounds in the event.