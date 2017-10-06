New European Tour caddie points out rules infraction on his first day

What do the new changes to the Rules of Golf mean?

A caddie spending his first day working with the English golfer David Howell at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship got off to a very honest start. The caddie pointed out that Howell had accidentally broken the rules on the 18th hole during the tournament's first round at the Old Course.

Howell had mistakenly teed off in front of the tee marker on the hole, a violation of Rule 11-4, which reads: "If a competitor, when starting a hole, plays a ball from outside the teeing ground, he incurs a penalty of two strokes and must then play a ball from within the teeing ground." Howell accepted his penalty and patted his scrupulous caddie on the back.

He praised his caddie's integrity, calling him "as honest as the day is long." Unfortunately for Howell, those two strokes negated much of a great back nine. Howell had birdied holes 14,15 and 16 before making a double bogey on that 18th hole.

Nope, I patted him on the back and told him he's just done a good honest thing, it's not easy doing that when it hurts your own pocket — David howell (@davidhowell530) October 5, 2017