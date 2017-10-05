USGA announces that U.S. Opens will exempt junior amateur, mid-amateur champs

GOLF.com released its 18th annual Top 100 Courses In the World, with several U.S. courses gracing the Top 10.

FAR HILLS, N.J. (AP) -- The USGA's junior amateur champions and mid-amateur champions are now exempt into the U.S. Open and U.S. Women's Open.

The change is effective for the 2018 championships.

The USGA says amateur golf is central to its mission and that adding these four winners to the men's and women's Opens affirms its support of amateur golf.

Noah Goodwin won the U.S. Junior Amateur and will not have to qualify for the U.S. Open next year at Shinnecock Hills. Erica Shepherd won the U.S. Girls' Junior title. She will be in the U.S. Women's Open next spring at Shoal Creek.

The U.S. Mid-Amateur and Women's Mid-Amateur champions will be decided over the next few months.

With the change, the two Opens now offer exemptions to six amateur categories.