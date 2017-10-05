Brandel Chamblee: 'I fully intend to go play some on the Champions Tour'

Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee might soon be hitting golf shots from inside the ropes and not just discussing the sport on TV.

Chamblee joined Shane Bacon for "The Clubhouse" podcast this week, and the 55-year-old analyst told Bacon he fully intends to play some tournaments on the Champions tour in the future.

Chamblee said he was playing golf quite a bit, but due to book-writing deadlines his game had to take a back seat.

"When I finish these books, I fully intend to go play some on the Champions tour because I really enjoy competing and I enjoy playing golf and I enjoy practicing and grinding and spending pretty much every day all day trying to figure out golf," he said. "But between work and kids and writing it just doesn't leave a lot of time to prepare. I'll take a break when I finish my third book, and at least try to take a break for a year and try to get out and compete a bit. I do miss it. I got some really good friends playing on the Champions tour right now. I would like to go see them, yuck it up a little bit and put my tail on the line a little bit and see what I can do."

Brandel Chamblee says he would love to play five events on the Champions tour, once his schedule frees up. Chris Condon/PGA Tour

Chamblee, who has never played on the Champions tour, told Bacon he "would love" to create a schedule with five events. (Without any status, he would need to qualify for events or receive sponsor exemptions, but he should have no problem with the latter.)

"Ten events is a lot of work," Chamblee said. "I get only so many weeks off and I still have to be a father and still have to prepare for my job, but five events would be fabulous."

Before he took on his analyst job, Chamblee picked up four professional wins and grabbed more than $4 million in career earnings. His only PGA Tour victory came at the 1998 Greater Vancouver Open (he also lost two PGA Tour events in playoffs).

"I'm under no illusions; look, I watch these guys," Chamblee said. "I have taken 15 years off from the game essentially. I can still play, yes, but I'm under no illusions that I'm going to trot out there and pick up where I left off competitively. These guys are hungry."

Chamblee and Bacon also talked Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Jason Day and golf swings, among other topics. You can listen to the entire podcast here.