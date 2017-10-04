O.J. Simpson photographed practicing his putting after prison release

After serving nine years in prison, O.J. Simpson spent some of his first hours of freedom with a golf club in his hand in Las Vegas. Simpson was released on parole after completing nine years of a 33-year sentence connected to an armed robbery in Nevada in 2007. He is now staying in a house in the Las Vegas area that appears to have a backyard putting green.

It's not surprising that Simpson wasted no time getting back to golf: he has long expressed a desire to get back to his favorite hobby once out of prison. Back in June, when facing his parole hearing, he told friends that he'd be on a golf course again soon. "He says, 'Tell them we'll be playing golf again soon,'" said Simpson's friend Tom Scotto.

Scotto told CNN in September that golf would be a priority for the infamous ex-NFL player. "He's going to focus on kids, friends, his family and golf," Scotto said.

Simpson has long-term plans to move to Florida.