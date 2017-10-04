Justin Thomas voted Player of the Year; Xander Schauffele named top rookie

Thomas' breakout year has put him among golf's elites, but is he golf's best right now?

Justin Thomas was named PGA Tour Player of the Year for the 2016-17 season on Wednesday after winning five times, a major championship and the FedEx Cup.

Thomas, 24, was a clear choice over Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson and Hideki Matsuyama, the Tour's other nominees for the award, which is voted on by PGA Tour members. He cemented his status as the year's top player in the season's final two months, during which time he won the PGA Championship, the Dell Technologies Championship, the FedEx Cup, and the Presidents Cup.

Thomas joined Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth as the only players since 1960 to capture five wins, including a major, in a season before the age of 25.

"It really sunk in when I got the call from the commissioner," Thomas said in a conference call. "It was something I felt I may win because of Atlanta and how the year played out, but I knew how tight a race it was up until then. With one week to go a lot of things can happen."

Thomas, 24, and Schauffele, 23, each took home some season-ending hardware. Getty Images

Thomas' notable rounds from the year included a 59 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, which he went on to win, and a third-round 63 at the U.S. Open at Erin Hills.

His runner-up finish at East Lake earned him the $10 million FedEx Cup prize. The man who won the Tour Championship, Xander Schauffele, took home some hardware this week, too, winning rookie of the year.

Schauffele, who won at the Greenbrier Classic in addition to East Lake, beat fellow nominees Wesley Bryan, Patrick Cantlay, Mackenzie Hughes and Grayson Murray for the award.

Schauffele is the fourth member of the high school class of 2011 to win the award, joining Jordan Spieth (2013), Daniel Berger (2015) and Emiliano Grillo (2016).