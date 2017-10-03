How the Web.com Tour Helps Prepare You for the PGA Tour

The announcer said it all at the tense final hole of the web.com Tour Championship: "This game will drive you nuts."

Matt Harmon entered Sunday just inside the top 25 in the web.com tour Finals, in position to earn his PGA Tour card. But a missed three-footer on 17 and a bogey on 18 left the 32-year-old two shots shy of moving on to the big Tour — and understandably frustrated.

"That's the worst putt I've hit in a long time," Harmon said aloud after pulling his birdie putt on 17. Needing a birdie on the par-5 18th, he missed the green, left his chip short, and raced his birdie putt past the hole before missing the come-backer.

Brighter days are surely ahead for the talented Michigan State grad; his putter's future is less certain after he broke it in two walking off the green. You can watch his heartbreaking finish below: