Tense final holes bring both joy and heartbreak at web.com finale as 25 earn Tour cards

As the Web.com Tour Finals wrapped up Monday, the tense final holes featured both joy and heartbreak for those players battling on the PGA Tour bubble at Florida’s Atlantic Beach Country Club.

After missing two consecutive cuts and sitting at No. 66 on the money list, Jonathan Byrd considered not even playing the final event. After a pep talk from his wife, he said, he drove down to Atlantic Beach—and proceeded to win the event by four shots.

"I had nothing to lose this week," he told the Golf Channel, "and that helps." The five-time PGA Tour winner shot a 24-under 260 to book his ticket back to the big Tour.

There was action all the way down the leaderboard. Byrd and four other players: Shawn Stefani (t-2), Matt Jones (t-5), Cameron Tringale (t-5), and Tom Hoge (t-12) all moved from outside to inside the 25 on the Finals money list. In doing so, they secured their Tour cards for the 2017-18 season that begins in just two days at the Safeway Open.

Hoge played his last 12 holes in seven-under, capping off his round with a 15-footer for birdie on his 72nd hole.

And Stefani, who shed tears of joy after putting out on 18, shared runner-up honors with Sam Saunders.

Among those left on the outside looking in was Ben Crane, who began the finale at No. 18 but skipped the event with a back injury, according to GolfChannel.com. He attended the Presidents Cup, mingling in the Citi tent on the weekend as he slipped outside the top 25.

Among the most heartbreaking stories was Matt Harmon, who was on the verge of the top 25 with just two holes to play. But after missing a three-footer for birdie on No. 17, Harmon missed the green on the par-5 18th and ended up three-putting for bogey to miss the top 25 by two shots. He took out his frustration on his putter, snapping it into two pieces to the side of the green.

"This game will drive you nuts."



Matt Harmon missed a @PGATOUR card by just two shots @WebTourChamp. pic.twitter.com/39c0S0Zq74 — Web.com Tour (@WebDotComTour) October 3, 2017

Seamus Power earned the 25th and final card by $2,688 over Adam Svensson, who missed the cut and had to wait and see where he would settle on the weekend.

Former U.S. Amateur champion Peter Uihlein topped the Finals money list. The complete list of players who earned their card via the Web.com Tour Finals:

1. Peter Uihlein

2. Jonathan Byrd

3. Nicholas Lindheim

4. Rob Oppenheim

5. Ryan Armour

6. Sam Saunders

7. Shawn Stefani

8. Jonathan Randolph

9. Bronson Burgoon

10. Keith Mitchell

11. Tyler Duncan

12. Denny McCarthy

13. Troy Merritt

14. Tom Lovelady

15. Martin Piller

16. Alex Cejka

17. Matt Jones

18. Cameron Tringale

19. Brett Stegmaier

20. Corey Conners

21. Steve Wheatcroft

22. Chad Collins

23. Tom Hoge

24. Joel Dahmen

25. Seamus Power