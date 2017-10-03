Loaded with future pro talent, the 2007 U.S. Walker Cup team squeaked out a win against GBI. Was it the best collection of amateur talent of all time?

Was the 2007 Walker Cup team the best squad ever?

Former Stanford standout and decorated amateur Maverick McNealy will begin his professional career at the Safeway Open this week with some snazzy new sponsorships.

McNealy announced the deals on his Twitter feed in a minute-long short film, where McNealy narrates his list of accomplishments while suiting up in the Stanford locker room, then heading outside to smash a driver off the tee.

McNealy will join Jordan Spieth as an Under Armour apparel endorsee. He'll also play Callaway clubs and carry a Callaway bag, and he'll wear a hat emblazoned with the KPMG logo.

The former No. 1 ranked amateur in the world famously took his time deciding if professional golf was the right career for him, but revealed his plans to go pro in August, after finishing his Stanford career and playing in his last event as an amateur, the Walker Cup.

He should join the pro ranks brimming with confidence, as Team USA beat Team GB&I 19 to 7 at the Walker Cup, held at Los Angeles Country Club in early September. McNealy was the star of the show, becoming one of three American players to go 4-0—a feat that had never before been accomplished.

The Safeway Open is played at the Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa, Calif.—roughly 80 miles from Stanford University, so McNealy's debut is sure to garner plenty of local support.