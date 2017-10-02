Young Henry had one incredible weekend at the British Masters thanks to Rory McIlroy.

It can be amazing the power a single golf ball holds, especially one handed out by Rory McIlroy.

That power was on display last weekend at the British Masters, where McIlroy finished second behind Paul Dunne. On Saturday, McIlroy parred the 15th hole, and as he walked to the 16th tee he handed his ball to a young fan.

McIlroy gave a couple high fives and walked briskly to the next tee. Passing the ball to the child was quick and simple, but as you can see in the video below, that simple move made the child’s day.

Eventually, McIlroy would meet Henry and sign the ball.