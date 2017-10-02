an hour ago
Twitter.com/EuropeanTour
It can be amazing the power a single golf ball holds, especially one handed out by Rory McIlroy.
That power was on display last weekend at the British Masters, where McIlroy finished second behind Paul Dunne. On Saturday, McIlroy parred the 15th hole, and as he walked to the 16th tee he handed his ball to a young fan.
McIlroy gave a couple high fives and walked briskly to the next tee. Passing the ball to the child was quick and simple, but as you can see in the video below, that simple move made the child’s day.
@McIlroyRory giving Henry his ball leaving the 15th @CloseHouseGolf #BritishMasters - made our day!!!! pic.twitter.com/pSL499Nuug— Chris (@Chrell83) September 30, 2017
Eventually, McIlroy would meet Henry and sign the ball.
Rory signed Henry's ball today when he saw him as well pic.twitter.com/AcPqgzdBBN— The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) October 1, 2017