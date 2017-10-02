Tour & News

WATCH: Rory McIlroy makes a kid's day at British Masters

Sean Zak
an hour ago
Young Henry had one incredible weekend at the British Masters thanks to Rory McIlroy.
Twitter.com/EuropeanTour

It can be amazing the power a single golf ball holds, especially one handed out by Rory McIlroy.

That power was on display last weekend at the British Masters, where McIlroy finished second behind Paul Dunne. On Saturday, McIlroy parred the 15th hole, and as he walked to the 16th tee he handed his ball to a young fan.

McIlroy gave a couple high fives and walked briskly to the next tee. Passing the ball to the child was quick and simple, but as you can see in the video below, that simple move made the child’s day.

Eventually, McIlroy would meet Henry and sign the ball.

More From the Web

.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN