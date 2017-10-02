WATCH: Spieth, DJ break into song at Presidents Cup press conference

With young star power the U.S. dominated Europe in the Presidents Cup. Are they poised to do the same at next year's Ryder Cup? PLUS: Donald Trump speaks to his base.

Confidential: Is the U.S. really this good?

The U.S. Presidents Cup team's Sunday night press conference was certainly entertaining. It included Matt Kuchar playing the role of MC (and making fun of Phil Mickelson), Dustin Johnson taking a jab at Jordan Spieth and, most notably, Spieth and DJ singing, "Siiii, Woo, shakin' that ass."

You read that right.

Fresh off a 19-11 victory, and a champagne-fueled celebration, the players were asked if they had any favorite tunes that were sung by the creative gallery over the week, and Spieth quickly chimed in with one he liked — singing it to the media center — which referenced the 2017 Players champion Si Woo Kim, a member of the International team.

Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas laugh during their press conference on Sunday night. Ryan Young/PGA TOUR

"He was so embarrassed every time they sang it," Spieth said. "It was incredible."

DJ chimed in shortly after. Check out the video below.

