Tour & News

WATCH: Si Woo Kim channels Patrick Reed, shushes NYC crowd at Presidents Cup

Josh Berhow
an hour ago
2:04 | Tour & News
Touring the Presidents Cup Fan Experience
Sports Illustrated's Michael Bamberger checks out the Presidents Cup Fan Experience at the Oculus in New York.

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — The match-play move that Patrick Reed made famous at the 2014 Ryder Cup at Gleneagles has caught on at Liberty National Golf Club.

At least for Si Woo Kim.

Daniel Berger was 2 up on Kim through 10 holes of their singles match of the Presidents Cup Sunday, and Berger put even more pressure on Kim when he chipped in for birdie on 11.

But the Players champion wasn't fazed. Kim rolled in his seven-footer to halve the hole and then put his finger to his mouth, shushing the crowd a la Reed.

The Internationals, however, still have lots of work to do. Lots! Follow all of the singles matches here.

Si Woo Kim had something to say to the Liberty National gallery.
@PGA Tour Twitter

More From the Web

.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN